Erotic Massage London: The Art of Touch and Healing

What is Tantric Massage?

Tantric massage is a type of massage that is a combination of Eastern and Western techniques used to facilitate relaxation and healing in the body. It is not just another form of massage that you can get once in a while. It is a healing art that you can practice daily to relieve stress, rejuvenate your mind and body, and increase your sensuality. Like many Eastern practices that are adapted to Western culture, the origins of Tantric Massage are also rooted in ancient spiritual and cultural traditions. Although Tantric Massage is commonly practiced in the west as a sexual practice, it is also a powerful tool for any person looking to improve their health, relationships, and sense of being.

Healing Benefits of Tantric Massage

If you don’t have any idea about tantric massage, then here are just some of the benefits that erotic massage London can give.

Increasing Libido – Sexual Desire and Libido are controlled by the hypothalamus in the brain. Relaxing and letting go while receiving a sensual massage can stimulate the hypothalamus and release chemicals that increase libido.

Boosts Immunity – The body’s immune response is controlled by the nervous system. Nerve signals regulate the production of the white blood cells that are responsible for defending the body against pathogens and disease.

Decreases Anxiety – The central nervous system (CNS) regulates the emotional side of our lives. Regular Tantric Massage can help regulate the nervous system and help unblock the emotional side of our brains.

Regulates Digestive System – The gastrointestinal system is made up of several organs that are also controlled by nerves. Regular Tantric Massage can help slow down nerve signals that regulate the digestive system and help ease digestion.

Reduces Stress – The stress response is triggered by the sympathetic nervous system. Regular Tantric Massage can help calm the nervous system and reduce stress.

Tips for a Sensual Tantric Experience

Decide if you want to experience a sexual Tantric Massage or a healing one. If you want to experience a sexual one, then you should ask your massage therapist.

If you are looking for a sensual experience, choose your massage parlor carefully. Massage therapists are often unaware of the sensual nature of their work and most of the time, they are taught to focus on the healing aspect of the art.

Take time to relax and let go. Just because you are receiving a sensual massage doesn’t mean that you have to let go! You can stay calm, relax, and let your therapist do what they do best – massage your body.

With all the benefits that tantric massage can give, it is definitely something that you should try. Make sure that you hire a professional therapist for a relaxing experience.